Mother, daughter nabbed over alleged forced labour of Indonesians

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a mother and her daughter over allegations of exploiting two Indonesian nationals for forced labour in Shah Alam.

Shah Alam police chief Ramsay Embol said the arrests followed a raid conducted at a residential property in Kayangan Heights on Thursday, leading to the rescue of two Indonesian women, aged 48 and 33.

“Interviews revealed that one victim had worked for two years and the other for about a month under the same employer,” he said in a statement today.

“They reported that their mobile phones and passports were confiscated, they were forced to work overtime, physically abused, and had not been paid for the past two months,” he said.

Ramsay said both suspects, the mother in her late 50s and her daughter in her early 30s, have been remanded for three days since Dec 19 to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, which carries a jail term of three to 20 years and may include a fine upon conviction.