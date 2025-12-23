Airport operations return to normal after global system glitch

MAHB said airport and airline teams will continue to monitor operations to ensure smooth processing for passengers.

PETALING JAYA : The global passenger processing system at Malaysian airports has been fully restored, says Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

The operator said in a statement on its official social media platform that check-in and boarding operations across all airports have resumed to normal.

“Airport and airline teams will continue to monitor the situation to ensure smooth processing. We thank travellers for their patience and cooperation during the incident,” MAHB said.

The temporary disruption, which affected multiple airlines worldwide, had earlier prompted the activation of contingency procedures at Malaysian airports to manage passenger flow.