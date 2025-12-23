Zayn Rayyan’s mother to remain in prison

On Oct 31, trial judge Syahliza Warnoh rejected Ismanira Abdul Manaf’s bid for a stay of execution after finding no special circumstances to justify it. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : Ismanira Abdul Manaf, the mother of the late six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin who was convicted of neglecting him, will remain in prison after the High Court dismissed her application for a stay of her five-year jail sentence pending an appeal.

“After going through the affidavits and submissions, I find there are no special circumstances to allow the application,” said Justice Aslam Zainuddin.

Ismanira was present in court. Her lawyer, Haresh Mahadevan, said another application to stay the sentence would be filed in the Court of Appeal.

On Oct 31, trial judge Syahliza Warnoh also rejected Ismanira’s bid for a stay of execution after finding no special circumstances to justify it.

Ismanira, who is serving her sentence in Kajang prison, was also ordered to sign a two-year good behaviour bond with one surety and a security deposit of RM3,000.

She must also complete 120 hours of community service within six months of her release.

Syahliza said Ismanira’s act of allowing the boy to walk behind her without sufficient supervision had led to his disappearance and eventual death.

The charge of child neglect under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 carries a penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM50,000, or both upon conviction.

Ismanira and her husband, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, 30, were charged last year with neglecting their son in a manner likely to cause him physical harm.

Zaim was acquitted in July after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against him.