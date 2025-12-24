Former director of Pahang culture and arts dept jailed, fined for forgery

The Kuantan sessions court today found a former director of the Pahang national culture and arts department and a cultural arts practitioner guilty of forging procurement documents in 2020. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former director of the Pahang national culture and arts department (JKKN) and a cultural arts practitioner have each been sentenced to six months in jail and fined RM10,000 after the Kuantan sessions court found them guilty of forging procurement documents.

Sessions court judge Sazline Safie also ordered that Dayang Kartini Awang Bujang, 49, and Mardziana Che Mohd Amin, 39, serve an additional six months’ imprisonment if they fail to pay the fine, reported Harian Metro.

According to the charge, the two accused jointly forged a payment voucher for the procurement of headset accessories for a JKKN arts group under the name of Anas Niaga, amounting to RM9,920, despite the company not being involved in the transaction.

The offence was committed at the Pahang JKKN office on June 26, 2020.

Both were convicted under Section 468 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The prosecution was led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Fadhly Mohd Zamry.

Dayang Kartini was represented by Azi Azlin Zulkifli, while Mardziana was represented by Taufek Razak.

The judge allowed the execution of the sentence to be stayed pending an appeal to the High Court.

She also increased the bail amount from RM10,000 to RM12,000 for each of the accused.