Maybank’s DuitNow services experiencing intermittent slowness

Maybank said some transactions may take longer than usual or are temporarily unavailable. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Maybank’s DuitNow services, including QR payments, transfers, bill payments and related transactions, are currently experiencing intermittent slowness.

In a post on X today, Maybank said some transactions “may take longer than usual or are temporarily unavailable”.

“During this period, you may continue to use Interbank Giro as usual for transfers.

“Rest assured work is in progress to restore the affected services as soon as possible,” it said.

For more information or assistance, write to [email protected] or contact 1-300-88-6688 (Malaysia) or +603-7844 3696 (overseas).