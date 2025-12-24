Probe papers on alleged police assault sent to Selangor prosecutors

Daniel (centre) holding a picture of his injuries, flanked by lawyers Latheefa Koya, Rajesh Nagarajan and Mahajoth Singh during a press conference in Petaling Jaya on Monday.

PETALING JAYA : Investigation papers into allegations that police officers assaulted a 20-year-old man in Banting last month have been referred to the Selangor prosecution director for further instructions, says the federal police.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar said the papers were submitted today after investigations by the classified crime investigation unit were completed.

“Police have received a report and are conducting investigations into an incident involving injuries sustained during an arrest, which was captured on CCTV footage and recently went viral,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, an offence punishable by up to one year’s jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

It was previously reported that lawyers representing a 20-year-old man allegedly assaulted by police last month urged Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department to initiate immediate disciplinary action and criminal proceedings against the officers involved.

The man, who asked to be known as Daniel, was arrested on Nov 15 at his grandfather’s home in Banting. Officers allegedly entered the home on the pretext of seeking help to fix their motorcycle.

He said that upon entering, the three men identified themselves as police officers and assaulted him until he confessed to a robbery.

Daniel further claimed he was repeatedly beaten and burned with a cigarette butt and a lighter. A medical report later confirmed soft tissue injuries and a burn wound on his lip.

Police subsequently said the arrest was a case of mistaken identity and that no charges were pursued against him.

Daniel’s mother said she lodged a police report on Nov 18, after her son was released from a four-day remand and she saw his swollen face. She claimed she was later pressured to withdraw the report.

“I was told if I withdrew the report, my son’s case would be dropped. If I proceeded, the police wrongdoing would only result in a two-year jail term and a fine of RM2,000. But my son’s case could result in 14 years in prison.”