Man claims trial over assault at rally outside US embassy

Isa Hazmi Zulkifli was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to another participant of the Global Sumud Flotilla rally.

KUALA LUMPUR : An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the magistrates’ court here today to a charge of assault during the Global Sumud Flotilla rally in October.

Isa Hazmi Zulkifli, 32, was accused of assaulting another man, who was also participating in the rally, at about 1.30pm that day.

He allegedly committed the offence outside the US embassy on Jalan Tun Razak.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing hurt, which provides for a maximum jail term of one year, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farhana Poad proposed bail of RM5,000 with one surety, urging the court to impose an additional condition that the accused must not tamper with prosecution witnesses.

Lawyer Zaid Malek, representing Isa, sought bail of RM700, citing his client’s financial constraints and his responsibility for an ailing mother.

Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan allowed bail of RM1,300 with one surety and fixed Feb 12 next year for mention.