543 victims remain in relief centres in 3 states

Kampung Seberang Batu Badak in Segamat was one of the villages affected by floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A total of 543 flood victims are currently taking shelter at temporary relief centres in three states, with Johor seeing an increase in the number of affected individuals this morning.

In Johor, the number of victims in Segamat has risen to 159 people from 45 families as of 8am today, up from 120 people yesterday, Bernama reported.

State disaster management committee chairman Asman Shah Abd Rahman said this increase follows the opening of a new relief centre at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tandong at 6pm yesterday to shelter 39 victims from 10 families.

He said the victims were at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak (40), Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tasek (43), Balai Raya Kampung Paya (23) and Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang (14).

Two rivers in Segamat, including Sungai Muar, have exceeded dangerous levels.

The road to Felda Tenggaroh 3 in Mersing is closed to traffic following a landslide. The Kesang-Sungai Rambai bridge in Tangkak is closed due to structural damage.

In Sarawak, the number of victims has decreased to 348, down from 380 yesterday afternoon.

The affected areas include Taman Desa Wira, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru and Kampung Sungai Batu in Kuching.

Three relief centres are still operational — Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (203 victims), Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru (129 victims), and Surau Ar-Rahman Kampung Sungai Batu (16 victims).

In Melaka, the number of victims in Jasin remains at 36.

They are all being sheltered at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Penghulu relief centre after their homes in Kampung Parit Perawas Benteng and Kampung Tasek Benteng were flooded.