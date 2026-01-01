Kg Jalan Papan residents rebuild homes and hope after demolition

Kampung Jalan Papan residents ushering in the new year with PSM members.

KLANG : When houses in Kampung Jalan Papan in Pandamaran, Klang, were demolished last year, it was not just walls that fell, but the homes of people who had lived there their entire lives.

A total of 29 still-occupied houses were demolished, forcing residents to seek temporary shelter with friends and relatives nearby.

Despite losing their homes, lodging multiple police reports, and submitting a memorandum to the government, the residents refused to give up.

Over a three-week period, they came together to build three blocks of houses, creating nine single-room units where those who were displaced could stay.

All the materials used were salvaged from the demolished houses – debris transformed into functional shelters – reflecting not only their determination but also the strength of their community spirit.

The newly built homes now stand as a symbol of resilience, showing that even in the face of destruction, the residents did not lose hope.

To mark the new year, the community gathered in a spirit of positivity, celebrating how far they had come and sending a clear message that they would continue to fight for their homes.

Teoh Ah Guat, 63, returned to her demolished house and together with her neighbours, gathered materials to make it livable again.

“I moved back into the house that was demolished after fixing it bit by bit,” she said.

She initially stayed at a friend’s home for a few days before returning home. She then began repairing parts of the house and gradually resumed living there.

Although residents were told that occupied homes would not be demolished, their belongings were removed and the demolition proceeded.

“They asked us to go out, then they took our things outside, and then they recorded a video as proof that the house was empty. The court said they could only demolish unoccupied houses,” said 21-year-old Lee Zhi Jie.

Lee, who had been living with his grandmother until their house was demolished, now lives alone in one of the newly built rooms, while his grandmother continues to stay in a rented temporary house.

E Muhunthan, 35, who was born in the area, emphasised the strength of the community and the importance of unity.

“Here, there is only one community fighting for our houses. We need teamwork, with all generations coming together like a family,” he said.

Even during heavy rain and long hours, the residents continued building, determined to reclaim their homes.

Looking ahead, the residents hope that in the new year, the government will provide a proper solution and a permanent place for them to live.

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari previously said the affected residents would be provided affordable housing by Permodalan Negeri Selangor Bhd.