Navy’s Super Lynx helicopter makes emergency water landing off Melaka

The Super Lynx helicopter was conducting a demonstration flight in conjunction with the 60th anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Army special forces at the time. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A Super Lynx helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) made an emergency water landing off Klebang Beach, Melaka, last night.

In a statement, the RMN said the incident occurred at 10.50pm while the aircraft was conducting a demonstration flight in conjunction with the 60th anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Army special forces.

“There were four aircrew members on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, and all were rescued and taken to Melaka Hospital for further examination.

“All crew members are conscious and in stable condition. They are currently under medical observation,” it said.

The statement added that the RMN had taken immediate action by arranging a salvage operation for the aircraft.

A board of inquiry has been established to determine the cause of the incident.

“The RMN also advised the public not to circulate videos of the incident out of respect for sensitivities and to ensure the smooth conduct of the investigation,” it said.