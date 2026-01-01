Over 12,000 traffic summonses issued during New Year’s Eve ops

Traffic police carrying out checks during the New Year’s Eve celebration. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police issued 12,437 summonses for various traffic offences during the New Year’s Eve 2026 operations conducted nationwide from 9pm yesterday until 2am today.

Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Yusri Hassan Basri said police also seized 390 vehicles and arrested 25 individuals under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Twenty individuals were also arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while three were detained under the Penal Code and another three under other laws,” he said in a statement.

He added that 327 senior police officers and 2,460 junior personnel were involved in the operations, with support from agencies such as the road transport department (258 personnel), the National Anti-Drugs Agency (80), environment department (70), immigration department (58), highway concessionaires (54), and local authorities (eight).

Yusri said operations were carried out at 240 locations nationwide to ensure traffic safety and smooth flow during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

42 notices issued to litterbugs

The Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) issued 42 notices to those found littering in public places during an operation held in conjunction with the New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations.

Full enforcement of offences under Section 77A of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) was implemented starting at 12.01am at 11 major hotspot locations in states that have adopted the Act.

Littering carries a maximum fine of RM2,000 upon conviction, and the court may also impose a community service order for a period not exceeding six months, involving work of up to 12 hours, with a maximum of four hours per day.

“All offenders will be investigated and brought to court for further action in accordance with the provisions of the law,” SWCorp said in a statement.