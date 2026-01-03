Dzulkefly hails UMMC’s success in baby liver transplant

The liver transplant surgery on a baby boy was carried out at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in November.

KUALA LUMPUR : The success of Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in performing a liver transplant surgery on a four-month-old baby boy last November proves that Malaysia possesses world-class medical expertise, says health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the baby, who weighed only 6.2kg, suffered from liver failure and urgently required a liver transplant from his mother.

However, just minutes before the procedure began on Nov 25, the baby’s heart suddenly stopped. “The medical team worked tirelessly to perform resuscitation. One hour filled with tension. The life of this little child was truly hanging by a thread,” Dzulkefly wrote in a Facebook post.

“This is where the true greatness of our medical team was tested. Not only did they manage to stabilise the baby, but with sharp and courageous clinical judgement, they made the difficult decision to proceed with the surgery.”

Dzulkefly said the liver transplant was successfully carried out although the procedure was high-risk and complex, given that the baby’s blood vessels were extremely delicate.

“We have the talent to create miracles. What we need now is a support system and public awareness for people to step forward and pledge as donors,” he said.

Dzulkefly said he was determined to drive the national organ transplant agenda to strengthen organ transplant services and encourage more people to register as organ donors.