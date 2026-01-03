Group catches 75 tonnes of invasive fish over 2 years

Suckermouth catfish, which are released into rivers and lakes when they outgrow aquariums, threaten native species by feeding on fish eggs.

PETALING JAYA : A group of anglers and fishermen has caught a record 75 tonnes of invasive suckermouth catfish, locally known as “ikan bandaraya”, in the peninsula from late 2023 to December 2025.

Haziq A Rahman, founder of Skuad Pemburu Ikan Asing (SPIA), said this was achieved through joint efforts with government agencies, skills institutes, and NGOs, Berita Harian reported.

“This figure does not include today’s catch from a programme with the Perlis irrigation and drainage department, Perlis fisheries department, and Kangar Municipal Council,” he said at the event held in Kuala Perlis, Perlis.

The initiative was launched following complaints from residents about the invasive fish disrupting the Sungai Perlis ecosystem.

“The programme aims not only to remove invasive species but also to raise awareness among students and the public about preserving aquatic ecosystems,” Haziq added.

SPIA, with over 1,000 volunteers nationwide, organises similar efforts regularly across the peninsula.

The “ikan bandaraya”, native to the Amazon River basin, is known in Malaysia for cleaning algae and leftover food in aquariums – earning nicknames like “janitor fish” in the Philippines and “ikan sapu-sapu” in Indonesia.

Released into rivers and lakes when they outgrow aquariums, these territorial catfish threaten native species by feeding on fish eggs.

They often thrive in polluted water and may also worsen flooding by burrowing into the ground and riverbanks.