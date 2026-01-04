Bus users need real-time information, says think tank

A report by Khazanah Research Institute says most bus stops in Greater Kuala Lumpur lack essential amenities such as shelters, benches, lighting, and clear signage. (Wikimedia Commons pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bus users need real-time information at bus stops to help overcome the uneven reliability of bus services in Greater Kuala Lumpur, says the Khazanah Research Institute think tank.

It said commuters were unable to plan their daily trips because of uncertainty over arrival times, which eroded confidence in buses as a dependable mode of transport.

In a report published last week on a study of public transport in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area, it called for bus stops to display scheduled arrival times and real-time estimated arrivals of the next two buses.

Changes should be made to the MyRapid smartphone app to reflect actual arrival times instead of departure times from terminals. The app should also offer personalised features.

“The probability of missing the bus is a great source of anxiety,” the report said. If commuters miss a bus, they would have to wait an extra 20 to 40 minutes for the next bus to arrive.

To restore confidence in bus services, the report recommended that buses should be prevented from leaving early at every stop; timetables should be aligned with real conditions; delays at junctions should be reduced, and buses should run on enforceable bus lanes during peak periods.

Bus stop infrastructure was inadequate, with most stops lacking essential amenities such as shelters, benches, lighting, and clear signage.

These deficiencies were widespread “with little to no moderate-high quality bus stop amenities” across the area.

The report said there was evidence that poor waiting environments reduces feelings of safety, and discourages use of buses.