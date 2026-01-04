We opposes foreign intervention in other states, says Wisma Putra

Wisma Putra said the Malaysian embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, is keeping in close contact with citizens there to ensure their safety.

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia opposes all forms of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of other states, as well as the threat or use of force, the foreign affairs ministry said today on US troops landing in Venezuela.

Wisma Putra said fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law need to be followed.

In an update today, Wisma Putra said it was closely following developments following reports of US security operations in Caracas yesterday.

US troops snatched leftist leader Nicolas Maduro during a bombing raid on Caracas and brought him to New York City.

Maduro and his wife are to be arraigned at an unspecified date before a judge in New York.

They have been charged with “narco-terrorism”, importing tonnes of cocaine into the US and possession of illegal weapons.

“Malaysia consistently upholds the importance of the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international norms,” Wisma Putra said in its statement, Bernama reported.

“At this critical time, it is crucial for the concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint and seek peaceful solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Wisma Putra said its priority remained on securing the safety and well-being of Malaysian citizens abroad.

It said the Malaysian embassy in Caracas had established contact with registered Malaysians in the country, and that all confirmed registered citizens were currently safe and accounted for.

“The embassy is actively monitoring the situation on the ground and stands ready to provide necessary consular assistance should the need arise,” it added.

Malaysians in Venezuela who require consular assistance may contact the embassy in Caracas by phone at (58-212) 720 4257 or by email at [email protected].

The ministry said it will continue to actively monitor developments and issue further updates as appropriate.

“Malaysians in Venezuela are advised to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and maintain close communication with the embassy.”