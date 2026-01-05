Teacher sentenced to 8 years’ prison for sexually assaulting pupil

According to the first and second charges, the accused had assaulted the victim, who is now 11 years old, at a religious primary school in Kuala Lumpur between April 2024 and November 2025. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A teacher here was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the rotan by the Kuala Lumpur sessions court after pleading guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting a male pupil last year.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar ordered the 40-year-old man to serve four years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the rotan for the first charge, and four years and three strokes for the second, both sentences to be served consecutively from the date of the arrest on Dec 25.

“The accused is also ordered to undergo counselling throughout his imprisonment and police monitoring for two years once he has completed his prison sentence,” Kosmo reported her as saying.

The court also ordered that the victim undergo counselling sessions and be placed under monitoring by the social welfare department until it is satisfied with his recovery.

According to the first and second charges, the accused had assaulted the victim, who is now 11 years old, at two locations in a religious primary school in Kuala Lumpur between April 2024 and November 2025.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault, which provides for up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, and Section 16(1) for an offence committed by a person in a relationship of trust, which provides for up to five years’ imprisonment and no less than two strokes of the rotan.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Pervinah Yusof requested a sentence that commensurates with the offence, noting the victim’s young age and the long-term psychological effects of the offences.

The accused, who was unrepresented, requested a lighter sentence and apologised for his actions, saying he was unable to control himself due to a lack of relations with his wife.