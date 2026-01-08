Anwar urges Malaysia-Turkey cooperation in defence, energy and construction

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanging documents to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries. (Facebook pic)

ISTANBUL : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hopes Malaysia and Turkey can strengthen cooperation in strategic sectors such as defence, energy, and construction, while exploring opportunities in emerging technologies including semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at a roundtable session with Turkish and Malaysian industry players here, Anwar highlighted the longstanding trust and mutual understanding between the two countries that has developed over centuries.

Anwar noted that Turkey’s strengths in defence, construction, and advanced manufacturing complement Malaysia’s own focus on energy, technology, and industrial growth.

“Turkey has unmatched achievements in construction and is expanding into manufacturing, including drones and other advanced sectors.

“Malaysia’s strengths include energy exports, particularly LNG, and a focus on new technologies such as E&E (electronics and electrical), semiconductors, and AI – areas where we can create synergies together.

“Why Turkey? We think alike on many issues. From government leaders to ordinary citizens, Malaysians feel a strong connection to Turkish history and tradition, and I hope you feel the same about Malaysia.”

Anwar stressed that Malaysia offers a politically stable and economically vibrant environment, making it an attractive destination for investors.

He also highlighted the country’s leadership in the E&E sector, noting that exports of E&E semiconductors to the United States exceed US$30 billion.

“Strategically, politically, and economically, we find it important to focus on Turkish companies and encourage collaboration with Malaysian firms,” said Anwar.

“Together, we can build a strong regional base, particularly in Asia, and position Malaysia as the gateway for Turkey and neighbouring countries.”

Thirty-nine Turkish companies and seven Malaysian companies participated in the roundtable session.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is on an official visit to Turkey from Jan 6 to Jan 8 at the invitation of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He is accompanied by his wife Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, investment, trade and industry minister Johari Ghani, and senior government officials.

The visit aims to strengthen trade, investment, tourism, cooperation and diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Turkey.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia’s total trade with Turkey from January to November 2025 amounted to RM21.2 billion (US$4.92 billion).

In 2024, bilateral trade between the nations reached US$5.2 billion. The target is to increase it to US$10 billion.