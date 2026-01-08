Yayasan Peneraju rolls out interest-free financing for AI upskilling

Yayasan Peneraju CEO Ibrahim Sani said an estimated 620,000 jobs in Malaysia could be significantly impacted by artificial intelligence, digitalisation and the green economy over the next three to five years.

PETALING JAYA : Yayasan Peneraju (YP) has introduced a new financing scheme aimed at widening access to upskilling and reskilling programmes, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) training.

The basic package, which will be open to the public from tomorrow, complements YP’s existing silver, gold and platinum packages that have been offered since February last year.

Under the new package, eligible applicants can receive up to RM5,000 in interest-free financing with zero administrative fees, and no repayment is required upon successful completion of the training.

YP said the initiative is designed to lower barriers to entry as workplace skill requirements continue to evolve, particularly in emerging technologies.

Its chief executive officer Ibrahim Sani said an estimated 620,000 jobs in Malaysia could be significantly impacted by artificial intelligence, digitalisation and the green economy over the next three to five years, making upskilling and reskilling an urgent priority.

“As the prime minister has emphasised, if managed well, AI can deliver more inclusive benefits across healthcare, education, agriculture, services and manufacturing,” he said.

“To unlock these gains at scale, we need to broaden access to applied training that enables Malaysians to use AI effectively in the workplace.

“Through the basic package, YP is making it easier for more Bumiputera talents to start building job-ready AI skills now.”

The basic package launches with more than 100 in-demand AI training courses offered by over 40 approved learning and training institutions, with the list expected to grow as more programmes enter the market.

The training is mapped to the AI readiness index framework developed by AI Singapore, allowing participants to identify suitable entry points and progress in a structured manner. Courses range from introductory options such as AI Prompting Essentials and Generative AI Essentials to role-specific tracks in design, cloud computing, development, data and cybersecurity.

The basic package is open to applicants aged 16 and above, including school leavers, undergraduates, graduates, working adults, and those who are self-employed or unemployed. Training programmes are practical and time-efficient, with a duration of up to six months.

In 2025, YP enrolled more than 14,000 Bumiputera talents across its programmes, including nearly 9,000 applicants for technology-related courses – the highest enrolment in the foundation’s history.

Building on this momentum, YP aims to enrol 12,000 participants in technology-related programmes this year and scale up to 50,000 talents annually by 2030, in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan’s targets to reach a cumulative 100,000 talents over five years.

More information on the basic package is available at Peneraju.org.