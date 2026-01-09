Armizan lodges report over possible sabotage of water infrastructure

Domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali filing his report at the Kinarut police station yesterday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Domestic trade and cost of living minister Armizan Mohd Ali has lodged a police report about the critical disruption of water supply in Kinarut and Kawang in Papar, Sabah, believed to be due to sabotage of public utilities infrastructure.

Armizan said the Sabah water department had recently found signs that the sluice valves on two booster pumps had been tampered with.

In a statement today, the Papar MP called on police to investigate the possible sabotage of public utilities infrastructure, despite the Sabah water department having announced that it will conduct an internal investigation.

Armizan also said a special meeting yesterday identified several strategies to be implemented immediately to overcome the water supply disruption.

The strategies include connecting the first Kogopon water treatment plant’s main tank to the Kawang plant’s main tank.

He also said efforts are being made to increase the water treatment capacity of the Kogopon plant by 10% until the second Kogopon plant, now under construction, is completed in the fourth quarter of 2026.