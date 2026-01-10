41 crypto mining machines seized in Teluk Intan

Police seized 24 cryptocurrency mining machines in a raid last night, and 17 more in two raids early today. (Bernama pic)

IPOH : The police have seized 41 machines suspected of being used for illegal cryptocurrency mining in three separate raids in Teluk Intan.

Hilir Perak police chief Bakri Zainal Abidin said the first raid, conducted last night, resulted in the seizure of 24 machines, while the rest were seized in two raids early today.

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigations are continuing to identify the people or syndicates involved for property damage and misuse of electricity supply.

He urged the public not to engage in illegal cryptocurrency mining activities, as such acts constitute a criminal offence and may pose safety risks as well as cause property damage.

He urged anyone with information on such activities to contact the police.