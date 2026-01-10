Aaron-Wooi Yik set up final clash with world champs Seung Jae-Won Ho

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will be hoping to break the 12-year title drought for Malaysia in the men’s doubles at the championship. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik put up a splendid display in the semi-finals at the Malaysia Open to set up a highly anticipated clash with world champions Seo Seung Jae-Kim Won Ho from South Korea.

Cheered on by the capacity crowd, the world No 2 pair defeated Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 23-21, 21-18 in a thrilling encounter that lasted 50 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Aaron-Wooi Yik will be hoping to break the 12-year title drought in the men’s doubles for Malaysia.

The last time Malaysia won the title was in 2014 through Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah.

For Aaron-Wooi Yik, their seventh appearance at a World Tour Super 1000 final amounts to a credible achievement. They were runners-up in their six previous finals.

It represents a major turnaround for the pair after being knocked out in the first round at the Malaysia Open last year.

Their victory today was their second win against the Indonesian pair in four encounters so far. Credit should be given to Fajar-Shohibul as they have done extremely well despite partnering only nine months ago.

Aaron-Wooi Yik had the best year in their career last year, entering six World Tour finals and winning three titles namely Badminton Asian Championships, Thailand Open and Singapore Open.