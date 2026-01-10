Exco to seek legal advice on demand by Batu Caves temple chairman

Selangor human resources and poverty eradication committee chairman V Papparaidu said claims by the Batu Caves temple committee chairman do not reflect the actual issue.

PETALING JAYA : A Selangor executive councillor says he will consult the state legal adviser after he received a letter of demand from Batu Caves temple committee chairman R Nadarajah for alleged defamation.

Human resources and poverty eradication committee chairman V Papparaidu said he received the letter of demand on Wednesday, requesting RM1 million for allegedly defaming Nadarajah.

This follows the state government’s rejection of an application for a temporary occupation licence (TOL) to construct an escalator at the temple, stating that it was submitted in an individual capacity.

The case gained public attention when Nadarajah went on public record on Dec 30 last year, claiming that the federal and state governments had failed to facilitate the approval process for the proposed escalator.

In response, Papparaidu said these claims were misleading and did not reflect the actual issue.

He said he had suggested that the temple committee be officially registered with the Registrar of Societies to enable the state government to facilitate the application and ensure the escalator project was carried out legally.

He also said Nadarajah’s application, which was not carried out by a registered association, was in breach of regulations under the National Land Code.

Today, Papparaidu reiterated that all of his statements related to the Batu Caves temple were based on facts and made to provide accurate information to the community.

“On Monday, I will consult my state legal adviser before deciding on further action,” he told FMT.