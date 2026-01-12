Study on reviving UPSR, PT3 to be conducted this year

The UPSR examination was abolished in 2021 and replaced with school-based assessments. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : The study on the need to revive the PT3 and UPSR examinations will be conducted this year, with the findings to be presented to the Cabinet as soon as possible.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek urged all quarters to give the ministry time to carry out a comprehensive study on the matter, including by consulting with key stakeholders, particularly parents.

“The mandate has been given to the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK), with the ministry to conduct a thorough review before explaining the findings to the public and tabling them to the Cabinet.

“Give us some time,” she told a press conference after opening the new SJKC Ladang Regent Elmina here today. Also present was deputy education minister Wong Kah Woh.

Last week, Fadhlina said the education ministry had reactivated the MPPK to study the need to revive the two examinations.

UPSR was abolished in 2021 and PT3 in 2022. Both examinations were replaced with school-based assessments.

Fadhlina also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to addressing bullying in schools, saying all parties would sign a student protection policy as a pledge to safeguard children.

The ministry is also finalising the Sekolah Sejahtera Sekolah Selamat manual to be shared with parents and the public, she said.