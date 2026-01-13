Hannah Yeoh wins suit against ex-IGP, awarded RM250,000 in damages

The Court of Appeal ruled that Musa Hassan had defamed Hannah Yeoh in a speech made at a UiTM forum five years ago.

PUTRAJAYA : The Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh in her defamation case against ex-IGP Musa Hassan.

In delivering the court’s unanimous judgment, Justice Azimah Omar said that the High Court had erred when dismissing Yeoh’s suit in 2024.

The appellate court ordered Musa to pay Yeoh RM250,000 in damages.

Also on the panel hearing the appeal were Justices Choo Kah Sing and Shahnaz Sulaiman.

Yeoh filed the suit in 2020 after Musa alleged that she was seeking to turn Malaysia into a “Christian nation”.

Musa had told a forum at Universiti Teknologi Mara on Jan 30, 2020 that an unnamed group was seeking to destroy Islam in the country. He claimed there were links between the group and DAP.

He also claimed Yeoh had written a book “to make this country a Christian country”.

Yeoh previously published an autobiography, titled Becoming Hannah, a Personal Journey, in which she describes her journey as an ordinary Malaysian woman whose life was transformed through her Christian faith, which later led her into politics.

MORE TO COME