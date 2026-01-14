Ex-army chief Zamrose quits as Boustead Heavy Industries director

Zamrose Zain was appointed as a non-independent and non-executive director of BHIC in December 2023. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former army chief Zamrose Zain has resigned as a non-independent and non-executive director of Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Bhd (BHIC).

In an announcement on Bursa Malaysia today, BHIC said the resignation came into effect on Jan 12.

Zamrose, 64, also relinquished his post as BHIC risk committee chairman.

The company said he has resigned to “pursue other interests”.

Zamrose, who hails from Negeri Sembilan, joined the army in 1980 as a cadet officer. He held various top positions in the army in over four decades of service.

He was the 28th army chief, holding the post from 2020 to 2023, when he retired.

