Think tank warns govt against rushing reforms without adequate scrutiny

The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs said the upcoming parliamentary sitting will be closely watched by IDEAS and other civil society organisations. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A think tank has warned the government against rushing proposed institutional reforms without adequate scrutiny and consultation, saying civil society groups and MPs must be given sufficient time to examine constitutional amendments or bills.

The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) said parliamentary special select committees must also be allowed to play their role in ensuring that these reforms are sufficiently scrutinised and delivered.

IDEAS chief executive Aira Azhar said the upcoming parliamentary sitting would be a key test of whether the government could translate its promises into lasting institutional change.

“The upcoming parliamentary sitting will be closely watched by IDEAS and other civil society organisations, who have pushed for these reforms to be implemented for a long time,” she said in a statement.

Aira was responding to the reform pledges outlined by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his New Year’s address.

She said that while the commitments were welcome, their credibility would hinge on how they are implemented.

She also emphasised the importance of progress in other institutional reforms, particularly the introduction of a comprehensive, transparent and robust political financing bill.

She said the government previously indicated that a nationwide public perception study on political financing was being undertaken, with completion expected by the end of last year.

“We urge the government to make the findings of this study public to enable open and informed discussion on the proposed legislation.”

She also said that passing a political financing act before the next general election would send a strong signal of the government’s commitment to addressing political corruption and the influence of money in politics.