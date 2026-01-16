AGC withdraws review bid on peaceful assembly provision

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday the Cabinet had agreed to the amendment of the Peaceful Assembly Act and that the decision had been communicated to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers has withdrawn its judicial review application challenging a Federal Court ruling last July that struck down part of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA).

Deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin informed the Federal Court of the withdrawal yesterday.

The review, filed on Dec 12, 2025, sought to reopen charges against former Muda secretary-general Amir Hadi, who was acquitted in August 2025 after Section 9(5) of the PAA, the provision under which he was charged, was struck down by the apex court.

Amir had been charged with failing to give police sufficient notice of a rally organised in 2022.

The Federal Court unanimously ruled in July 2025 that it was unconstitutional to criminalise the failure to give the police advance notice of a peaceful assembly.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday the Cabinet had agreed to amend the PAA, and the decision had been communicated to the AGC.

In a statement, Amir thanked members of the government bloc, including digital minister Gobind Singh Deo and Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, for supporting his case.

“They are proof that even from positions of power, truth should not be silenced. It is not impossible; what is needed are principles and courage,” he said.

He said he would continue to play a check-and-balance role through youth-driven organisation Mandiri.