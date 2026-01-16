Use simple language, Fahmi tells information officers

Staff of the information department were urged to look into social media, and text and audio messaging as ways to reach the people. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Government information officers have been urged to use simple, relatable language when conveying policies, programmes, and assistance to the public.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said clarity in communication was critical to ensure that the people fully understood government initiatives. Messages should be tailored to meet local contexts and the needs of various communities, he said when speaking to information department staff in Cyberjaya today.

“My instruction to them is that the language used must be grounded in reality,” Fahmi told Bernama.

“In Perlis, for example, the delivery may require different sentences and approaches. The same applies to the Chinese community, the Indian community, and other ethnic groups – the language must be accurate and appropriate, not merely official or ‘Putrajaya language.’”

He said the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute could be activated as a strategic training centre to equip those in government communications with skills to convey information more effectively and quickly.

Fahmi, who is communications minister, also highlighted the growing influence of social media among youths aged 18 to 35, who make up almost half of voters and are major consumers of domestic products and services.

He also urged the officers to be better prepared and not rely on old approaches or merely resharing content.

To reach communities that are less inclined to read, Fahmi suggested using tools such as text messaging and audio messages to deliver key information effectively.