Anwar faces PKR pressure because of Umno, Zahid tells delegates

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party has eight ministers in Anwar Ibrahim’s government, although it has only 26 parliamentary seats.

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has faced pressure from within his party (PKR) over his relationship with Umno in the government coalition, says Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said Anwar has had to manage demands from within the coalition and even from his own party, especially given that his government comprises numerous alliances.

He said he was informed that Anwar came under pressure from his own party leaders during a PKR retreat.

“In PKR, they accuse the prime minister of bowing to Umno’s demands, although we have never asked him to. Umno has 26 seats, Barisan Nasional has 30, but we have eight ministers. Look at how many PKR and DAP have (compared with their number of seats).

“So I want you all to know that the prime minister loves us in Umno. His DNA is Umno. But we can’t expect everything that we ask for to be fulfilled. Anwar has tried to (do so) based on the relevant allocation (to each party),” Zahid said in closing the Umno general assembly.

Umno has seven ministers in the Cabinet, and one from BN partner PBRS. By comparison, PKR with its 31 MPs has nine ministers while DAP has five although it holds 40 parliamentary seats.