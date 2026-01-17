DAP ‘Team B’ behind anti-Najib remarks, says Umno chief

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has asked DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook why certain figures had made the remarks. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claims that a DAP faction not aligned with its main leadership is behind several statements made against incarcerated former prime minister Najib Razak.

Addressing rising tensions between Umno and its unity government partners, Zahid said those who went on the offensive against Najib and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh were part of DAP’s “Team B”, hinting at division in the party.

“I met their secretary-general (Loke Siew Fook) and asked (him) why they made that statement,” he said at the Umno general assembly, hinting that it was Loke who told him about the “Team B” in DAP.

He added: “I like what Akmal Saleh said: who do (these figures) think they are?’”

Zahid did not name anyone in his remarks. However, last month, DAP’s Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin drew brickbats from Zahid and other top Umno leaders after she took a dig at Najib following the former Umno president’s failed bid for house arrest.

Yeo had posted on Facebook that the High Court’s dismissal of Najib’s judicial review application was “another reason to celebrate this year end”. Others who made similar statements lauding the court’s decision included DAP’s Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee and former Damansara MP Tony Pua.

The outbursts are said to have had a hand in growing calls for Umno to break ties with DAP and leave the unity government.

Loke said he has spoken to Yeo over her remark, which he disagreed with as there was “no reason” to make the extra jab at Najib. Nonetheless, he said, he did not reprimand Yeo.