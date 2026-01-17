PN playing perception politics ahead of GE16, says Wan Rosdy

Pahang Umno chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said voters can assess for themselves what PN would actually do if it were to form the state government.

KUALA LUMPUR : Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has accused Perikatan Nasional of playing up perceptions, sentiments and slander in its bid to wrest the state in the 16th general election.

The Umno vice-president said PN’s narrative includes claims that the current Barisan Nasional–Pakatan Harapan (BN-PH) administration is un-Islamic, despite evidence to the contrary.

“Tell me what is un-Islamic. This state provides RM750 in assistance to hajj pilgrims, cash support to first-time newlyweds, and RM10,000 a year to mosques.

“From an economic standpoint, our budget is in surplus, yet the opposition says it’s in the negative when it is clearly not,” he said, referring to remarks by Pahang opposition leader Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said Tuan Ibrahim had questioned the auditor-general’s report stating that Pahang’s budget is in surplus and that spending was within allocations.

“But he still disputes it. I said it was a waste of the state assembly’s time (to debate the matter) and that it would be better to attend a course.

“They (PN assemblymen) objected, saying it’s not that they don’t understand, but that the A-G doesn’t understand,” Wan Rosdy told FMT on the sidelines of the Umno general assembly at Putra World Trade Centre here today.

According to Wan Rosdy, who is also the Jelai assemblyman, voters can judge PN’s capabilities for themselves based on these circumstances.

“People can assess for themselves what PN would actually do if it were to form the government,” he said.

Last year, the opposition coalition launched the PN Tawan Pahang (PTP) campaign to capture the state.

After the 15th general election, BN and PN each won 17 seats, while PH secured eight, resulting in a hung Pahang assembly with no party able to form the state government outright.

BN subsequently partnered with PH to form the state government.

Recently, Malaysiakini reported Pahang PN information chief Tarmizi Yahaya as saying the coalition is targeting at least five additional state seats to realise its goal of forming the government.

The seats are understood to be Tioman, Padang Tengku, Sabai, Ketari and Chini.