Provocations meant to revive PH 1.0 govt, says Tok Mat

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said he does not want party members to fear DAP.

KUALA LUMPUR : Certain quarters were deliberately testing Umno’s “red lines” to provoke the party into leaving the unity government, says deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Delivering his closing speech at the 2025 Umno general assembly, Mohamad said those who were testing Umno’s limits were resentful of Umno being a thorn in their side, “since we oppose everything they propose”.

“Various attempts have been made to provoke us, hoping Umno will leave the government.

“That’s what they want — so that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) 1.0 government can return, where they can do whatever they want without anyone opposing them,” he said, referring to the PH government formed after the 14th general election.

“Whatever they want to do, if Umno’s ministers do not agree in the Cabinet, the Cabinet will not approve it. That’s why they are dissatisfied.

“Their frustration (with Umno) is even greater since they lost everything in Sabah,” Mohamad said, in what appeared to be a veiled jab at DAP.

Sabah DAP had contested eight seats in the Nov 29 state election but won none.

Mohamad, who is also foreign minister, however said Umno does not need to fear DAP.

“When the Malays were united, we were able to push the British out. I am not afraid of DAP and I don’t want Umno members to be afraid of DAP. We want the Malay agenda to continue,” he said.

Earlier today, Umno vice-president Johari Ghani dismissed the narrative of DAP being Umno’s arch-enemy, saying the party had never feared other non-Malay parties.

Johari said Umno’s real concern should not be DAP but rather the failure to unite the Malay community.

The remark is believed to be directed at Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who on Thursday announced his resignation as a Melaka executive councillor, effective next week, to “fight DAP to the end”.