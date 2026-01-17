Secretariat for Asean AI Safety Network to be based in KL

Digital minister Gobind Singh Deo at the 6th Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The secretariat for the Asean Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Network will be based in Kuala Lumpur, says digital minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said this will reaffirm Malaysia’s commitment to supporting the region’s digital priorities and building trusted regional digital governance.

“The Asean AI Safety Network will serve as a regional platform to strengthen cooperation on capacity-building, regulatory preparedness and safeguard measures, ensuring that innovation in AI continues to advance while risks and misuse are effectively addressed,” he said in a statement, Bernama reported.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the 6th Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from Jan 12-16.

He said the meeting welcomed the adoption of the Asean Guide for Sustainable Data Centre Development, initiated by Malaysia.

Gobind said he met with Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn and both emphasised the importance of accelerating the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement to drive the region’s future economic growth.

The agreement will enable greater cross-border digital trade and improve market access.

It will also help unlock new growth opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises by lowering barriers for participation in the regional digital economy.