Can hiding cigarettes in shops deter first-time smokers?

PETALING JAYA : Countries that have introduced bans on the open display of cigarettes have seen gradual reductions in the number of young people taking up smoking, particularly when such policies are implemented as part of a broader tobacco control strategy, says an addiction medicine specialist.

Dr Steven Chow, president of the Addiction Medicine Association Malaysia, said reducing routine exposure to tobacco products in everyday retail settings was particularly relevant in Malaysia, where smoking often begins during adolescence and young adulthood.

Chow said there was international evidence that reduced visibility of tobacco products would help to lower impulse buying among young people.

“International experience in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Thailand shows that display bans rarely cause sudden drops in prevalence,” he said. “Instead, they contribute to a gradual, sustained reduction when combined with taxation, plain packaging, and education.”

Since Oct 1, shops have been required to keep cigarettes and vaping products out of public view.

Chow said implementation of the ban had been “reasonably smooth”, although smaller shops are adapting at different speeds. So far there had been no reports of any increase in youth smoking since the policy came into effect,which he described as a positive finding.

Why visibility matters

Chow said young people took up smoking through the influence of their peers or social media, but the ban on retail display remained an important reinforcing factor.

Measuring impact over time

Azrul Mohd Khalib, CEO of the Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy, said the policy should be assessed primarily on whether it helps prevent smoking initiation among youths.

“Hiding cigarettes is not intended to stop people from buying them, especially hardcore or committed smokers or vapers,” he said. “It is intended to prevent and address first-time or young smokers.”

“Anecdotally, it appears to have made it harder for people unfamiliar with the brands and prices to window-shop for cigarettes and vape products,” he said.

However, he said hard data from the health ministry would be needed. “We need access to such data not only to evaluate the effectiveness of these policies, but also to provide evidence for a renewed assessment of the generational endgame initiative,” he said.

Chow and Azrul said the display ban should be viewed as a long-term measure rather than a quick fix to reduce overall consumption.

FMT has sought a response from the health ministry for data on smoking trends following the introduction of the display ban.