Taiwanese woman, 72, drowns while snorkelling off Pangkor

IPOH : A 72-year-old Taiwanese woman was found drowned after she went snorkelling off Pangkor island today.

Manjung police chief Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the woman was found by a tour guide at about 12.30pm.

“The victim was believed to have been snorkelling at Pulau Giam with other members of her family,” Hasbullah said.

A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow. The case has been classified as sudden death.

