Taiwanese woman, 72, drowns while snorkelling off Pangkor

Taiwanese woman, 72, drowns while snorkelling off Pangkor

Police said the woman was believed to have been snorkelling at Pulau Giam with other members of her family.

Police said the woman was found by a tour guide at about 12.30pm after she had gone snorkelling with her family. (Envato Elements pic)
IPOH:
A 72-year-old Taiwanese woman was found drowned after she went snorkelling off Pangkor island today.

Manjung police chief Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the woman was found by a tour guide at about 12.30pm.

“The victim was believed to have been snorkelling at Pulau Giam with other members of her family,” Hasbullah said.

A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow. The case has been classified as sudden death.

Snorkelling is a water activity where a person swims on the surface face-down using a mask and a breathing tube called a snorkel to observe underwater life.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.