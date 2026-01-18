Travel agency to continue full cooperation after Nadia Kesuma’s death

Actress Nadia Kesuma had joined an umrah group to Jeddah organised by the travel agency. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The umrah travel agency that actress Nadia Kesuma joined has pledged to continue its full cooperation with the authorities following her death on Thursday.

NUH Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd said Nadia had been located thanks to the joint efforts of Wisma Putra, the Malaysian consulate-general in Jeddah, and representatives of the umrah operators.

Earlier today, Nadia’s husband, Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah, confirmed that she had died in Jeddah at 8.07am on Thursday. He did not state the cause of her death.

Nadia’s daughter, however, was reported as saying she died from a heart attack and was taken to hospital the same day as she arrived in Jeddah.

In a statement this morning, NUH Travel & Tours said it had made every possible effort in cooperating with the authorities during the search for Nadia following reports of her disappearance.

“We are truly saddened by this loss and will continue to fully cooperate in all matters related to the necessary processes.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Nadia’s family. We pray that they are granted patience, strength, and resilience in facing this extremely difficult time,” it said.

It also urged the public to respect the family’s privacy and refrain from speculation.

Nadia, whose real name is Nadiah Kasumawati Abdul Karim, had been reported missing and could not be traced at the Jeddah airport on Thursday.

She had joined the travel agency’s umrah group consisting of 21 participants for two weeks from Jan 14.