MH370 search fails to find anything of significance so far

According to the MH370 Search Operation Summary Progress Report, the operation continues to progress methodically within the defined search area. (Ocean Infinity pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The latest phase of the Malaysia Airlines MH370 seabed search in the Southern Indian Ocean has achieved substantial survey coverage, with no significant discoveries or conclusive findings to date.

Search operations conducted onboard the Armada 8605 vessel covered a cumulative area of approximately 7,236.40 sq km as of Jan 15, 2026, according to the MH370 Search Operation Summary Progress Report (6 Jan-15 Jan 2026) posted on the Association for Families of the Passengers and Crew on board MH370 (MH370 Families) Facebook page.

It said the search activities were carried out within the Southern Indian Ocean sector of the 7th arc and utilised up to three Hugin Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), with activities largely uninterrupted between Jan 6 and Jan 14.

Weather conditions were favourable for sustained surveying efforts until Jan 14, before operations were halted on Jan 15 due to inclement weather, with all three AUVs safely recovered.

“The operation continues to progress methodically within the defined search area, with further outcomes dependent on continued surveying and favourable operational conditions,” it added.

Following the extended period, Armada 8605 is scheduled to return to Fremantle for crew change before subsequent activities.

On April 3 last year, the Malaysian government signed an agreement with Ocean Infinity (United Kingdom) to reinstate the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines aircraft.

The aircraft disappeared on March 8, 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew members on board.