BEST Express expands smart sorting network, unifies express and cargo services under one brand

PETALING JAYA : BEST Express Malaysia is expanding its smart sorting chain solutions across its hub network throughout 2026, as it moves to strengthen operational efficiency and support rising shipment volumes.

The logistics company said it would roll out dimensioning, weighing and scanning systems, which use automation and intelligent scanning to improve speed and accuracy in parcel handling.

“By deploying these solutions across key hubs, BEST Express Malaysia aims to support rising shipment volumes while maintaining high service reliability for both business-to-consumer and business-to-business customers,” it said in a statement released last week.

BEST Express Malaysia also revealed that it would consolidate its express and cargo services under a single unified BEST Express brand from early 2026.

“This strategic integration is expected to streamline processes, optimise resource utilisation, and provide customers with a more comprehensive, end-to-end logistics solution, ranging from lightweight parcels to bulk cargo shipments under one banner,” the company said.

Under the unified brand, BEST Express Malaysia said customers could expect clearer service offerings, better service coordination and enhanced delivery performance across its nationwide network.

BEST Express Malaysia also said it remained committed to continuous technological innovation, network expansion and service excellence as it progresses into its next phase of growth.