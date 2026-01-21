Early Year 1 entry requires diagnostic screening, education ministry says

Starting next year, parents will have the option of enrolling their children in preschool from age five, and Year 1 from age six.

PETALING JAYA : Children whose parents wish to enrol them in Year 1 at the age of six must also pass a diagnostic screening to prove they are ready for formal schooling, the education ministry says.

In the FAQ infographics posted by minister Fadhlina Sidek on her Facebook page today, the ministry said that early admission was voluntary but not automatic.

“This screening aims to evaluate a child’s readiness for learning and adapting to formal learning,” it said.

“A decision will be made later through a combination of the diagnostic test results and parental choice. Enrolment is not guaranteed and cannot be done arbitrarily.”

It also said that private institutions could allow early enrolment but must follow the ministry’s guidelines and measures.

The ministry also said that early entrants would not spend two years in Year 1, but would follow the standard structure of six years in primary school and five years in secondary school.

This means they are expected to complete upper secondary education at the age of 16.

“Pupils will undergo five years of secondary education and complete upper secondary education at the age of 16 (15+),” the ministry said.

To ensure that the quality of learning is not compromised, the ministry said it had prepared the 2027 School Curriculum, designed to match pupils’ cognitive levels, including those who did not attend preschool.

The education ministry also outlined plans to build additional classrooms nationwide using the industrialised building system, and to secure enough teachers through training programmes such as PISMP, PDPP and appointments under the contract of service.