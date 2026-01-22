Australia deports Malaysian after child abuse material found on phone

The Australian Border Force said the man was among 17 travellers stopped nationwide between Jan 1 and 14 for allegedly having child abuse material on their electronic devices. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 26-year-old Malaysian man was deported from Australia after alleged child sexual abuse material was found on his mobile phone during a border inspection in Sydney earlier this month.

“Officers allegedly found over 100 images of child abuse material on his phone, including anime and AI-generated pictures. The man was detained for questioning and then sent back to Malaysia,” the Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a statement.

The man was among 17 travellers stopped nationwide between Jan 1 and 14 for allegedly having child abuse material on their electronic devices.

His visa was cancelled after ABF officers selected him for a device examination upon arrival in Sydney.

The ABF said the case is part of a broader enforcement operation targeting child exploitation at Australian airports, which has also led to arrests and investigations involving Australian nationals in several states.

ABF commander David Coyles said the agency maintains a zero-tolerance approach to child exploitation material and will use all available powers to cancel visas, penalise, or prosecute offenders.