Authorities foil attempt to smuggle frozen pork from Spain

Border Control and Protection Agency officers flagged the containers when they were being documented. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Authorities had foiled an attempt to smuggle in nearly 50 tonnes of frozen pork from Spain two days ago.

Spain is among 14 countries currently barred from exporting such products to Malaysia.

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) discovered the meat – valued at RM660,137 – when inspecting two containers at West Port, in Port Klang, on Jan 20, Bernama reported.

AKPS director-general Shuhaily Zain said the containers were flagged when they were being documented.

“It is possible that these imports were intended to meet local market demand ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

“We will also take action against the importing company,” he was quoted as saying.

Shuhaily also said further checks revealed the local company’s permit to import had already expired.

He said that Tuesday’s seizure was the second in a week.

On Jan 14, nearly 27 tonnes of pork from Belgium worth approximately RM495,740 were seized due to inadequate documentation.

“The combined value of the raw pork seized by authorities amounts to nearly RM1 million.”

He said AKPS was also actively tracking the entry points of “suckling pigs” into the country following concerns over import compliance and public health risks.

“I have been informed by pork suppliers that our country does not produce suckling pigs and there is no approval to import them.”