Document fraud syndicate’s agent sentenced to over 13 years’ jail

PETALING JAYA : A Myanmar national was sentenced to 13 years and seven months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty in the Melaka magistrates’ court to 17 charges related to his role as an agent for a document fraud syndicate.

Harian Metro reported that San Lwin, 53, entered his plea before magistrate Sharda Shienha Suleiman after the charges against him were read by a Burmese interpreter.

He pleaded guilty to eight charges under Section 474 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 466, for possession of a forged document, which provides for up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine for every charge.

There were three other charges under Section 12(1)(a) of the Passports Act 1966 for possession of a forged passport, which provides for up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to RM10,000 for every charge.

He also pleaded guilty to five charges under Section 12(1)(f) of the same Act for possession of passports that were not his own, which also provides for up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to RM10,000 for every charge.

Lastly, he was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 465, for using a forged UNHCR card, which provides for up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine.

San, who was unrepresented, told the court that he did not know his actions were illegal. He also said he was supporting his 90-year-old mother and two sisters and had not committed any offence before this.

The court ordered the prison sentences to be served from the date of the accused’s arrests on Nov 8.

Also sentenced under Section 12(1)(a) of the Passports Act and Section 474 of the Penal Code were Myanmar nationals Zaw Naing, 31, and Khin Saw Wai, 26.

Zaw and Khin were sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment.

Another accused Nur Hairul Boshar, 18, was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code.

Hairul, who was represented by lawyer Shahrul Affandi, was fined RM5,000, or six months’ imprisonment in default.

All the offences were committed at a house in Melaka Tengah at around noon on Nov 8 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Syaza Nur Sharif requested a commensurate sentence as the offences involved the nation’s sovereignty.