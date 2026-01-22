Ex-army chief claims trial to money laundering involving RM2.12mil

Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan was charged in the sessions court here today with four counts of money laundering involving RM2.12 million.

Hafizuddeain, 57, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before judge Azura Alwi.

He was accused of receiving proceeds from unlawful activities totalling RM2,122,400, which were credited into his bank accounts in four tranches of RM969,000, RM474,850, RM488,550 and RM190,000.

The offences were allegedly committed between Feb 2, 2024 and Nov 7, 2025 at two banks in Kuala Lumpur.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ jail and a fine of up to five times the value of the proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

MORE TO COME