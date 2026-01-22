MACC to arrest 2 more company owners in e-waste bribery probe

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said seven companies operating in Selangor had been identified as being behind the entry of e-waste into the country.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is working to detain two more company owners suspected of involvement in smuggling e-waste, after the commission remanded six company owners for the same offence and froze 14 bank accounts amounting to RM7.2 million.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said so far, seven companies operating in Selangor had been identified as being behind the entry of e-waste into the country.

“Two more company owners are currently being tracked for further action.

“MACC is also conducting investigations into several companies in Negeri Sembilan believed to be involved in similar activities,” Bernama reported him as saying in Kota Bharu, Kelantan.

Azam said preliminary investigations found the smuggling activities had been ongoing for the past five years, using various methods.

Earlier today, a source said six people were arrested yesterday as part of a probe into bribes allegedly paid to a public officer in return for not taking action for e-waste offences under the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

All six suspects – four men and two women between the ages of 40 and 60 – were arrested separately during raids in Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley yesterday, and remanded by Selangor MACC for four days from today.

MACC also raided the factories and homes of the suspects, located around the Klang Valley and in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya yesterday said MACC would intensify investigations into the illegal importation of e-waste, after intelligence revealed between 2,000 and 3,000 containers of e-waste are smuggled into the country through major ports monthly.