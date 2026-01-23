10 deviant sects active in Malaysia, says Jakim DG

Sirajuddin Suhaimee said Jakim is focussing on public education and prevention, as legal action is often difficult to take because followers of deviant sects often practise in secret. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Islamic development department (Jakim) has identified 10 active sects propagating deviant teachings in the country, according to its director-general, Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

Sirajuddin said the sects are not confined to any state, moving freely to areas deemed safe for recruiting followers.

“Some sects even operate from overseas. These deviant teachings were once easy to spot, but now they come in the form of modules or motivational programmes,” Bernama reported him as saying.

He said the department is focussing on public education and prevention, as legal action is often difficult to take due to followers of such sects often practising in secret.

“Their practices and beliefs need to be highlighted so that people understand and don’t get involved,” he said, adding that a more “harmonious” and educational approach works better in the long run.

Sirajuddin said Jakim is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to monitor deviant beliefs online.

“Not all information online is accurate. People should be careful and turn to authorities like Jakim or their state religious departments for reference,” he said.