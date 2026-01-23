Access to Grok on X restored

X had stated its commitment to introducing additional preventive and safety measures on its platform, after Grok was misused to generate manipulated and sexually explicit content. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has lifted the temporary access ban on the Grok artificial intelligence on social media platform X.

This follows a meeting between representatives of MCMC, the communications ministry and X two days ago, with the social media platform reiterating its commitment to complying with Malaysian laws.

The commission said X had stated its commitment to introducing additional preventive and safety measures on its platform, after Grok was misused to generate manipulated and sexually explicit content.

“After taking into account the explanation and early confirmation (of additional measures), MCMC restored access to Grok, subject to continuous monitoring by the authorities.

“User safety remains our priority. Any failure to comply with Malaysian laws will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the existing legal provisions,” it said in a statement.

X previously confirmed that users could no longer use Grok to create or edit harmful content involving pornography, sexual material or incest, with tighter regulatory controls introduced to its image and video editing features.