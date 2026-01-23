Appeal dismissed, Da’i Syed to serve prison term from today

The High Court in August 2024 found Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Shaiful guilty of raping a woman in a condominium unit in Shah Alam on Sept 11, 2019. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Celebrity preacher Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Shaiful, also known as Da’i Syed, was ordered to begin serving his jail term today after the Shah Alam High Court upheld his conviction and sentence for raping a woman seven years ago.

In rejecting Syed Shah Iqmal’s appeal, Justice Adlin Abdul Majid said the accused’s explanation was a bare denial and gave the court no special reason to stay the sentence.

“It is a serious offence and conviction. The sentence imposed is safe and therefore the accused shall begin serving his prison sentence today,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

On Aug 30, 2024, the High Court sentenced Syed Shah Iqmal to 10 years’ imprisonment and three strokes of the rotan, finding him guilty of raping a woman in a condominium unit at I-City, Seksyen 7, Shah Alam, at around 1.35am on Sept 11, 2019.

The court had allowed a stay of execution pending his appeal.