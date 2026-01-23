Dental group supports calls to reconsider new allowance system

The Malaysian Dental Association said a reduction in the regional incentive payment allowance may hinder efforts to attract experienced officers to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Dental Association has backed calls urging the government to reconsider slashing the regional incentive payment allowance for medical practitioners who transfer to East Malaysia.

MDA said the shift in the allowance’s calculation from a percentage-based system to a flat rate system is seen as a regressive measure with negative implications, particularly for newly appointed dental officers posted in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“Reconsider the flat rate system and either restore the percentage-based calculation or establish a new rate that is truly competitive to attract specialists and dental officers to the region,” it said in a statement today.

The association said if the flat rate system is maintained, the government must introduce a regular review mechanism to ensure the rates remain relevant and align with rising living costs in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, rather than remain static.

It warned that a reduction in rates may hinder efforts to attract experienced dental specialists and officers to the two states and federal territory.

“Workforce instability directly affects the continuity of dental health services, especially in rural areas,” it said.

Last month, DAP’s Dr Kelvin Yii called on the health ministry and public services department to reconsider slashing the regional incentive payment allowance for doctors and pharmacists who transfer to East Malaysia.

The Bandar Kuching MP said the government should revert to the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), where allowances were based on a percentage of an officer’s salary.

Health portal CodeBlue had reported that newly appointed medical officers or those eligible from Dec 1, 2024 would receive a smaller regional incentive payment allowance than their seniors for transfers to Sabah, Sarawak or Labuan.

Under the Public Service Remuneration System, which replaced the old SSM for the federal civil service on that date, the rate was reduced to a fixed monthly rate of RM360 for Grades 9 to 15 of the management and professional group.

The move was criticised by the Malaysian Pharmacists Society, which asked if such cost-containment measures reflected the realities faced by healthcare professionals willing to relocate and serve in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr R Thirunavukarasu also said the association had raised the matter with the prime minister and relevant ministries.