Man dies after pickup truck plunges into jacking pit in Lahad Datu

A passenger in a pickup truck died when the vehicle fell into the jacking pit on Jalan Pantai in Lahad Datu, Sabah. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man was killed after the pickup truck he was in plunged into a jacking pit on Jalan Pantai in Lahad Datu, Sabah, today.

Almadi Hassan, a passenger in the truck, was confirmed dead at the scene following the 7am incident, while the driver, Wilyamil Ahajul, broke his arm.

Lahad Datu fire and rescue station chief Sumsoa Rashid said a team of 14 firefighters was sent to the location after a call was received just after 7am.

He said the vehicle was believed to have hit a road barrier and plunged into the pit, which was being constructed by the Sabah sewerage and drainage department.

“The firefighters extricated both victims from the vehicle and out of the hole using ropes and stretchers,” The Borneo Post reported him as saying.

The team set up safety barriers around the pit before ending the operation at 9am.