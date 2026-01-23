M’sian jailed for smuggling vapes hidden in groceries into S’pore

Amirul Iqbal Nazri was caught at the Woodlands checkpoint on Nov 15 by officers from Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority conducting routine checks on Malaysian-registered vehicles. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 21-year-old Malaysian was yesterday jailed for 14 weeks after attempting to smuggle 1,000 vapes into Singapore, concealed among groceries in a rented car.

Amirul Iqbal Nazri was caught on Nov 15 at the Woodlands checkpoint by officers from Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority conducting routine checks on Malaysian-registered vehicles.

The vapes were found behind the front passenger seat and in the car’s boot, reported The Straits Times.

Amirul pleaded guilty to one charge of importing an imitation tobacco product

Court documents revealed that he successfully delivered a first batch on Nov 6, earning S$320 (about RM1,000), before attempting the second, which led to his arrest.

The prosecution had sought a jail term of between 14 and 16 weeks, highlighting the need for deterrence due to the operation being part of a larger syndicate.

On Jan 7, another Malaysian man, Choo Yi Long, 25, was jailed for 14 weeks and fined S$3,000 (RM9,400) after pleading guilty to importing imitation tobacco products and smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore.

He was caught at the Woodlands checkpoint on Aug 24 last year with 200 packets of cigarettes and 10 disposable vapes.

Choo, who commuted daily between Johor Bahru and Singapore for work, began selling Malaysian cigarettes and vapes to friends for extra income.

He purchased cigarettes from shops near the Malaysian checkpoint and sold them at a S$2 profit per packet, while disposable vapes from a supplier in Johor Bahru were sold in Singapore for around S$9.50 each.

Under Singapore law, offenders importing imitation tobacco products can face up to six months’ jail, a S$10,000 fine, or both.

Smuggling duty-unpaid cigarettes carries a minimum fine of 15 times the evaded customs duty, up to three years’ imprisonment, or both.